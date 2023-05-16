'This is real': House Republican suggests sprawling 'Biden family tree' conspiracy with no evidence
United States Representative Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) on Tuesday suggested that virtually any person whose last name is Biden committed some kind of corrupt criminal act amid growing skepticism of the validity of House Republican investigations into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"So it's just important that, that we look at it from every angle and we show the American people what's truthful and what's not," Mace, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said of the probes.

"But we haven't seen any direct connection from the Committee so far," CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins rebutted. "We didn't see it last week in that press conference. I know you were there speaking as well directly to President Biden so it doesn't clear, appear clear that you're anywhere near referring charges to the Justice Department. I just wanna make sure that's clear. Is that right?"

Mace conceded nothing, opting instead to double down on as-yet unsubstantiated accusations.

"Well, we're, yeah, we're within a hundred days of having subpoena power. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and I will tell you, none of this happens without Joe Biden. I mean, we're talking about tens of millions of dollars, up to nine Biden family members now, including one grandchild, nieces, and nephews. None of these people are foreign agents, Current wives, ex-wives, a brother, a son —and it, you know, it just, when you look at it from the outset, if it's not illegal, it should be — enriching themselves," Mace alleged.

"Looking at the revolving door in the White House, with meetings with Hunter Biden's business associates and colleagues and those sorts of things. Even The Daily Beast came out a couple of days ago saying this should be investigated and follow the facts wherever they lead us, which is what we need to do with an unbiased hand. And I call the balls and strikes Kaitlan, as you know, on both sides of the aisle. And this is real," Mace insisted.

"But is there any evidence that President Biden had any knowledge of this that your Committee has so far?" Collins pressed again.

Mace declined to respond directly.

"Well, he, he's, he denied that there was any communist China money coming into these shell companies. And that was, that was untruthful. That was a lie. He said that during the 2020 election. But again, the, the, this is his family tree, They were enriching themselves off of him. Some of his family members appeared to possibly be paying, uh, Joe Biden's bills in the past," Mace asserted. "But it doesn't happen without Joe Biden."