Congresswoman Trump called a 'grandstanding loser' is now among his biggest cheerleaders: report
Office of Rep. Nancy Mace.

After being a vocal critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has now become one of his top defenders, telling news outlets that the former president is a victim of unfair prosecution, Politico reported.

“Donald Trump’s no fan of mine, he primaried me last year,” Mace earlier told Fox News. “So, I’m not a shill, but I see this, and I see how unfair it’s been.”

Speaking to Politico, Mace said that she has "no ill will" towards Trump, adding that the country "can’t afford four more years of Joe Biden."

“I’m willing to bury the hatchet to save the country, and I know President Trump is too," Mace said.

According to a source speaking to Politico, Trump, who formerly called Mace a "grandstanding loser," sent her a text the day after his indictment thanking her for defending him.

“Of course,” Mace reportedly replied to the text. “This is f---ed up.”

Trump has rewarded Mace for her shift. "On Twitter, the Trump campaign’s rapid response account and Trump adviser Jason Miller shared articles touting Mace’s comments. The MAGA War Room, an account operated by the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., has uploaded and retweeted Mace’s TV hits," Politico's report stated. "Aides to both Mace and Trump say there has been no coordination between the camps or talking points shared."

Mace has also jumped into Trump's camp on the subject of abortion -- of which Mace has publicly criticized her party, saying that it should be easier to get access to birth control and legal abortions until around 15 and 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“The only candidate that I’ve seen articulate a message in that regard, that I think is more reasonable, is Donald Trump,” Mace said. “So imagine my surprise, you know, seeing that I agree more with him than many of the other candidates because some of the candidates haven’t articulated their position, or they’re vague or they don’t want to answer the question.”

When asked about the charges brought against Trump alleging he violated the Espionage Act with his handling of classified information, Mace said Trump's actions were innocent.

“Trump is not a spy,” she said. “I don’t believe he would ever intentionally put our military men and women in uniform in harm’s way.”

Read the full report over at Politico.

