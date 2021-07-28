'He's such a moron': Nancy Pelosi mocks Kevin McCarthy for attacking congressional mask mandates
Nancy Pelosi AFP

On Wednesday, speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for suggesting that the new reinstatement of the mandate to wear face masks on the floor of the House is contrary to the science.

"He's such a moron," said Pelosi simply.

The mask mandate is being reimposed as a consequence of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which can occasionally jump to vaccinated people and infect others without their knowledge. Additionally, at least as of the May reports, there are some members of Congress who are either unvaccinated or declined to reveal their status — all Republicans.

Watch below:

