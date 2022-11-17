Nancy Pelosi announces retirement as Democratic House leader
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The 52nd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives announced her resignation as the Democratic Party's leader after her party lost control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) served four terms as speaker, first from 2007-2011 and again from 2019-2023. She served as the Democratic Party leader since 2003, including six terms as House Minority Leader.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since she won a 1987 special election to fill the vacancy after Democrat Sala Burton succumbed to cancer. Burton was elected in a special election on four years earlier when her husband, Phil Burton, died while holding the seat.

Although Pelosi will not longer be the Democrats' leader, she is remaining in Congress and will serve as a mentor to the party's new leadership.

