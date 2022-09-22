Pelosi on 2024: Biden 'did a great service to our country — he defeated Donald Trump'
Nancy Pelosi (Fox News/screen grab)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Joe Biden did a "great service to our country" by defeating former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the remarks on Thursday after a reporter asked if Biden should run in 2024.

"President Biden is the president of the United States," Pelosi said. "He did a great service to our country. He defeated Donald Trump. Let's not forget that. If you care about the air we breathe, the water we drink, the education of our children, jobs for their families, pensions for their seniors — any subject you can name."

"I'm not going into politics," she added.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

2020 Election SmartNews Video