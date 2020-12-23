Nancy Pelosi calls Trump's bluff -- and asks for unanimous consent on new COVID stimulus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump's bluff on Tuesday evening after the president decided that he didn't like the COVID-19 spending bill or the government spending bill.

In a Tuesday night video, Trump threatened Congress that he didn't like the bill, conflating the two bills asking what some of the government spending had to do with funding for foreign aid in other countries. Mainly, however, Trump complained that the checks to Americans is too little and he wants $2,000.

It's the first time Trump has gotten involved in the COVID stimulus debate after seven months of debate between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Pelosi responded to Trump by saying that she agrees with him and was ready to hold a vote for unanimous consent on large checks.

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks," tweeted Pelosi after Trump's video. "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!"