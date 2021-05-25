Napping officers who missed Jeffrey Epstein's suicide plead guilty

The Miami Herald reported that two federal prison officers who slept while Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide pleaded guilty today.
The charges were felonies for falsifying the report on the incident and sleeping on duty. It was part of a plea deal that helped get a lenient sentence.
"As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, both officers pleaded guilty to falsifying records and conspiracy to defraud the United States," the report explained. "They were given six months supervisory release and will have to perform 100 hours of community service. They have also agreed to be interviewed by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General, which is investigating Epstein's death."
Epstein's brother, Mark, still maintains that the evidence doesn't support the finding that his brother killed himself.
Interestingly, however, Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant FBI counterintelligence officer and MSNBC commentator, explained that it's possible that the officers might have information given to the government.
"Perhaps, for example, they were approached by an intermediary who offered them something to look the other way so he could harm himself. That would not surprise me."
There's no evidence that proves Epstein was murdered, however.