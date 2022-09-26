NASA spacecraft poised to hit asteroid Monday

The NASA logo at the entrance to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
A NASA spacecraft is set to collide with an asteroid Monday and the space agency is inviting spectators to watch. The DART spacecraft, which launched 10 months ago, will hit the rock around 7:14 p.m. Eastern time with a livestream starting on NASA’s website at 6 p.m. The mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will attempt to deflect Dimorphos, a moon that orbits the asteroid Didymos, which is about 2,560 feet in diameter. While the moon and asteroid pose no real threat to Earth, the technology, if successful, could be used to knock future celestial objects headed toward the planet off-...