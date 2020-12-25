Nashville Airport flights halted after telecommunications outage from the explosion
Photos: Screen capture

The Associated Press reported that the Nashville, Tennessee bomb severely impacted telecommunications networks in downtown because the RV exploded outside of an AT&T network that housed 911 equipment. The 911 services have been knocked out for 180 miles away.

Services are expected to resume by 3 p.m. local time, said the report.

Police found a CCTV video showing the RV which was brought into downtown Nashville at approximately 1:22 a.m., the time stamp showed.