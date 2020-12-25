'It is so strange': Nashville vice-mayor says 'nobody is quite sure why' someone bombed downtown

Nashville, Tennessee Vice Mayor Jim Schulman told CNN's Anderson Cooper Friday afternoon that he arrived downtown early on after the bombing and that police and FBI/TBI agents had bomb-sniffing dogs investigating whether there were any other devices.

Schulman kept repeating how "strange" it all was. A call came into police of "shots fired," and when police arrived, they discovered the RV with a recording telling people that a bomb was going to explode in 15 minutes and to evacuate the area. The voice, he said, sounded like a female voice. People heeded the warnings, he said, and began to flee. Then the bomb didn't go off when it said it would, so some people began to come back to the scene. That's when it exploded.

"You know, it was early Christmas morning. A lot of people not out," he told Cooper. "Nashville is a place where there's a lot of tourists, but it's obviously a lot of restrictions in place because of the pandemic. Early Christmas morning, and you are not necessarily in a place where there would have been a lot of traffic anyway. It was kind of off the main street where the honky-tonks are and most of the crowds are."

He continued: "It's a little strange, and we're trying to figure out what it meant. Obviously, there's going to be research to figure out why it was right across from an AT&T building where there's a lot of communications. Though communications have been interrupted. But nobody is quite sure why. And the whole thing is, again, very strange because you had an RV, I think you have seen pictures of it coming in. Got to go back and trace it. Why were there gunshots? Why were the police summoned?"

He closed by saying that everyone was "lucky" that no one was hurt or killed.

See the video below:



