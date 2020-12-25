WATCH: Collection of security videos of Nashville bombing
Photos: Screen capture

Businesses and residents in downtown Nashville, Tennessee are posting videos from closed-circuit television (CCTV) used as security footage in the neighborhood around the blast sight.

Some footage shows the blast from blocks away and the startling impact. Other, closer, footage shows the horrifying scene of windows being blown out and ceilings collapsing.

Thus far, the only videos that the police have published have been showing the RV that exploded, in hopes that people would have additional information.

If you want to help those displaced you can donate to the Nashville United Way, the Nashville Rescue Mission, Nashville Red Cross, or the Nashville Food Project.

You can see the collection of videos from individual residents, business owners and local news reporters below:


Nashville blast footage www.youtube.com











Downtown Nashville Explosion 12/25/2020 from Anne Kate on Vimeo.