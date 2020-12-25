WATCH: Collection of security videos of Nashville bombing

<p>Thus far, the only videos that the police have published have been showing the RV that exploded, in hopes that people would have additional information. </p><p>If you want to help those displaced you can donate to the <a href="https://www.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/donate/" target="_blank">Nashville United Way</a>, the <a href="https://nashvillerescuemission.org/cye-campaign-2020-web-splash-page/?source=web&medium=splash&content=donate&term=control&campaign=MW_885_41760_001_Giving-Tuesday_20201130_1_&subsrc=W20117GC" target="_blank">Nashville Rescue Mission</a>, <a href="https://www.redcross.org/local/tennessee/ways-to-donate.html" target="_blank">Nashville Red Cross</a>, or the <a href="https://www.thenashvillefoodproject.org/give-money" target="_blank">Nashville Food Project</a>. </p><p>You can see the collection of videos from individual residents, business owners and local news reporters below: </p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="25f665cdd22ceaf1143d3fe8b1e58c57" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-wTmUAp-K1Q?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Nashville blast footage</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wTmUAp-K1Q" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a558ceedac32458185b8591dd6e5689" id="ecedb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342457226171187200"><div style="margin:1em 0">Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!!
This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! https://t.co/xA1J8AgyGc</div> — Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰)<a href="https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/statuses/1342457226171187200">1608901719.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Here's another video from Buck McCoy from downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nashville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nashville</a>. Look at the destruction. My god. <a href="https://t.co/SmPxzo739a">https://t.co/SmPxzo739a</a> <a href="https://t.co/rF2pdiRFXS">pic.twitter.com/rF2pdiRFXS</a><br/>— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@RyanEGraney) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/status/1342458798649331717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Here's another video of the explosion in downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nashville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nashville</a>. Again from Buck McCoy. <a href="https://t.co/1OuYcyAaSw">pic.twitter.com/1OuYcyAaSw</a><br/>— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@RyanEGraney) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/status/1342459951936110592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">So it turns out I know the person in this video walking his dog and he is ok. The windows were blown out of his apt too. I'm not giving out his name for his privacy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nashville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nashville</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NashvilleExplosion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NashvilleExplosion</a> <a href="https://t.co/MAsItnasvi">pic.twitter.com/MAsItnasvi</a><br/>— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@RyanEGraney) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/status/1342520978258190338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Here's an aerial video from Kelly Bolyard of the explosion in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nashville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nashville</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OTQVdCBv7E">pic.twitter.com/OTQVdCBv7E</a><br/>— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@RyanEGraney) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/status/1342488341212770307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="591" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fbrandon.sugarfootthron%2Fvideos%2F10159476896984769%2F&show_text=true&width=219" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="219"></iframe></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8a05f45fd589f7bf016c7a69f4ee718" id="00c77"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342484662233530368"><div style="margin:1em 0">Downtown Nashville, #Tennessee, US, near commercial areas. No casualty reports so far. Some media talk the explosi… https://t.co/TAulwjzPuW</div> — Anon Candanga EN🌍🌎🌏 (@Anon Candanga EN🌍🌎🌏)<a href="https://twitter.com/anon_candanga/statuses/1342484662233530368">1608908260.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="431f47affb188df971fcab344d0c61ed" id="10316"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342494202861654017"><div style="margin:1em 0">WATCH: Security camera footage of a condo at the Exchange Lofts on Church Street shows the moment of the explosion… https://t.co/K9TY2EGrH4</div> — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV News4 Nashville)<a href="https://twitter.com/WSMV/statuses/1342494202861654017">1608910534.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="883" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/494637790" width="640"></iframe><p><a href="https://vimeo.com/494637790">Downtown Nashville Explosion 12/25/2020</a> from <a href="https://vimeo.com/user129942976">Anne Kate</a> on <a href="https://vimeo.com">Vimeo</a>.</p></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="927c3cd2ab77a2e68b021a364e1277d9" id="ef510"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342489142865739776"><div style="margin:1em 0">Here’s what the #nashvilleexplosion sounded like from my backyard in East Nashville, about 2 miles away 💔 https://t.co/60QsX6Dh36</div> — Stephanie Verheyen (@Stephanie Verheyen)<a href="https://twitter.com/verystephanie/statuses/1342489142865739776">1608909328.0</a></blockquote></div>
