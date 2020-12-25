WATCH: Collection of security videos of Nashville bombing

Businesses and residents in downtown Nashville, Tennessee are posting videos from closed-circuit television (CCTV) used as security footage in the neighborhood around the blast sight.

Some footage shows the blast from blocks away and the startling impact. Other, closer, footage shows the horrifying scene of windows being blown out and ceilings collapsing.

Thus far, the only videos that the police have published have been showing the RV that exploded, in hopes that people would have additional information.

If you want to help those displaced you can donate to the Nashville United Way, the Nashville Rescue Mission, Nashville Red Cross, or the Nashville Food Project.

Here's another video from Buck McCoy from downtown #Nashville. Look at the destruction. My god. https://t.co/SmPxzo739a pic.twitter.com/rF2pdiRFXS

Here's another video of the explosion in downtown #Nashville. Again from Buck McCoy. pic.twitter.com/1OuYcyAaSw

So it turns out I know the person in this video walking his dog and he is ok. The windows were blown out of his apt too. I'm not giving out his name for his privacy. #Nashville #NashvilleExplosion pic.twitter.com/MAsItnasvi

Here's an aerial video from Kelly Bolyard of the explosion in #Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OTQVdCBv7E

