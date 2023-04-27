Nashville Police plan to release manifesto of Covenant School shooter
Robin Wolfenden prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

Nashville Police say they plan to release the manifesto of diseased 28-year-old school shooter Audrey Hale, Fox News reported.

Police recovered the manifesto from Hale's car after she burst into Covenant School last month, gunning down three 9-year-olds and three adults. The manifesto could reveal more details as to Hale's motive.

Hale, who identified as transgender, was armed with three guns in what police called a "calculated and planned" attack.

"Hale slept with journals on other school shootings under her bed in her parents' house. Police seized the journals and a trove of documents and electronic devices, court filings reveal. Among them were hand-drawn maps of the school," Fox News' report stated. "Hale also left behind a suicide note on a desk under one of several laptops police recovered near a list of passwords in the bedroom."

While no motive has been publicly confirmed, investigators have said that they determined that Hale -- who was a former student at Covenant -- specifically targeted the school and its affiliated church.

