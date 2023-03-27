School shooting in Nashville leaves six people dead

At least six people are dead in the wake of a school shooting that took place in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers received word Monday morning of a shooting at Nashville's Covenant School, a private Christian school.
Upon arriving at the scene, police engaged the shooter and killed her.
However, the New York Times reports that the shooter killed at least five other people, including three children and two adults, before being killed by police, and the Nashville Fire Department says it is treating multiple people who were shot during the incident.
According to The Tennessee Holler, Nashville Police say that the shooter was a female in her teens who came to the school with two assault rifles and a handgun.