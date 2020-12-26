Person of interest identified in Nashville Christmas Day explosion

Authorities believe they are making progress in their investigation of the RV explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas.

"A law enforcement source told CBS News at least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville. The person is connected to the recreational vehicle that exploded," CBS News reported Saturday.

"At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim," CBS reported.