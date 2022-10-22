Trump attacks National Archives as corrupt and suggests it's planting and 'subtracting' documents

Donald Trump dragged the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) into his MAGA war on the FBI with a wild post on Truth Social today.
Trump charged that NARA is included among the “corrupt, weaponized agencies” that are tormenting him with the help of the Fake News. And after inventing a claim that NARA has lost “millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents,” he wondered aloud if the agency was helping the FBI persecute him.
“Who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?" Trump wondered aloud.
Here’s the full post:
"The FBI and the Department of “Justice,” which paid a man $200,000 to spy on me, and offered a $1 million “bounty” to try and prove a totally made up and fake “dossier” about me (they went down in flames!), are now leaking nonstop on the Document Hoax to the Fake News."
"Who could ever trust corrupt, weaponized agencies, and that includes NARA, who disrespects our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to keep and safeguard any records, especially since they’ve lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents. Also, who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?"