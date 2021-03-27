NRA facing ‘embarrassing’ court hearing in Texas as it attempts to declare bankruptcy

The National Rifle Association is in chaos amid growing calls for gun control following mass shootings at spas in Georgia and at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

"The group has been plagued by infighting and allegations of self-dealing and is defending itself against a sweeping lawsuit filed in August by the New York attorney general that alleges that the organization violated its nonprofit status as its top leaders allegedly raided the organization's coffers for personal gain," The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Political spending by the NRA fell by $25 million between 2016 and 2020.

"Now, the NRA's top executives are soon likely to take the stand in a Dallas courtroom, a potentially bruising public display, in a federal hearing scheduled to open April 5 to determine whether the organization will be allowed to declare bankruptcy, as it requested earlier this year," the newspaper reported. "The bankruptcy proceedings are likely to reveal embarrassing new details about the organization's internal workings and extravagant spending. Already, filings associated with the process have documented that the group was informed by the IRS that it owes $3.4 million in taxes dating to 2014 and that it paid for mosquito control at LaPierre's home, citing the expense as intended for 'security purposes.'"

John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading advocate of gun regulation, mocked the declining political power of the NRA.

"Lawmakers who used to run away from the issue of gun safety now run on it, and a big reason for that is the sharp decline of the NRA," Feinblatt said. "In just a few short years, the NRA has fallen from perhaps the most powerful political group in America to a bankrupt shadow of their former selves — all while endangering millions of lives."

Days before the Boulder massacre, the NRA bragged about overturning a Boulder ban on assault weapons.