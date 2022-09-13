Senate Republicans to introduce nationwide abortion ban: Reports

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead Senate Republicans in a push to pass a nationwide ban on abortion in a press conference Tuesday, less than two months before the November midterms, according to multiple reports.

Despite wording in an apparent press release calling it a "late-term" abortion ban, The Washington Post's Caroline Kitchener says it is expected to call for a ban on all abortions at or after 15 weeks.

"Tomorrow, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, and pro-life women leaders will join Senator Lindsey Graham(R-SC) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol for the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act," the press release from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America reads.

Medical experts are clear that fetuses cannot feel pain until at least 24 weeks.

The move to impose a nationwide abortion ban barely into the second trimester comes less than three months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year old landmark decision that said there is a constitutional right to abortion. Justices and Republicans insisted it was a states' rights issue, but with this push to ban abortion before some women even know they're pregnant it's clear the states' rights claim was a smokescreen.

Politico's Alice Miranda Ollstein also reported on the expected announcement by Sen. Graham.

The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case, rescinding the civil right to abortion, and the Democrats' promise to make the right to abortion a federal law, along with President Biden's historic legislative successes, have moved projected control of the Senate back to the Democrats.

The South Carolina Post and Courier's Caitlin Byrd adds, "At a DNC fundraiser earlier tonight in Boston, Biden said: 'I want to codify Roe v Wade.'"

This is a breaking news and developing story.