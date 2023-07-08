NATO flexes muscle to protect Vilnius summit near Russia, Belarus

By Andrius Sytas KANIUKAI, Lithuania (Reuters) - NATO has turned Vilnius into a fortress defended by advanced weaponry to protect U.S. President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders meeting next week only 32 km (20 miles) from Lithuania's razor-wire topped border fence with Russian ally Belarus. Sixteen NATO allies have sent a total of about 1,000 troops to safeguard the July 11-12 summit, which will take place only 151 km (94 miles) from Russia itself. Many are also providing advanced air defence systems which the Baltic states lack. "It would be more than irresponsible to have our sky unprot...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
THC found in controversial Indiana GOP Rep's blood after car crash: toxicology report
July 08, 2023
Rep. Jim Lucas had THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood the day he was arrested for hitting a guardrail and driving the wrong way on an interstate entrance ramp, according to a state toxicology report.
The Tribune in Seymour first reported the report’s release. But the results won’t change the repercussions Lucas faces, according to the prosecutor who handled his case.
The Seymour representative is known for his Second Amendment and marijuana support, as well as repeated controversial social media posts.
Crash and consequences
Lucas failed multiple field sobriety tests early May 31, when Seymour police found him nearly three miles south of the crash site, according to an Indiana State Police crash report obtained by the Capital Chronicle last month. And a portable breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at .097 — higher than the .08 legal limit in Indiana.
Rep. Jim Lucas drove on rims for miles after alleged drunk driving crash, per Indiana police report
Lucas pleaded guilty last month to two charges: leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was handed a 180-day suspended sentence for leaving the scene and a 60-day suspended sentence on the OWI charge.
As part of his plea agreement, Lucas will spend one year on probation, but also must complete an alcohol and drug program, pay court and probation fees and pay nearly $4,000 for crash repairs and restitution to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
He also must attend a victim impact panel, and faces substance abuse screenings and some driving restrictions.
Marijuana complications
Prosecutors brought those charges, and a judge sentenced Lucas, prior to the release of the Indiana State Police toxicology test results.
His blood sample had about 14 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood, according to the report, filed June 27. States with THC limits typically consider 5 nanograms as impaired; Indiana’s statute doesn’t specify a limit because the substance is generally always illegal.
Adding a charge for that wouldn’t have changed the results, Jackson County Prosecutor Jeff Chalfant told the Capital Chronicle in an email Friday.
That’s because the Indiana statute criminalizing operating a vehicle with certain blood alcohol levels is the same one criminalizing driving with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, according to Chalfant. THC is a schedule I substance.
“I probably would have charged both counts in this instance if I had the results of the blood analysis,” Chalfant wrote.
But, he added, “Charging a person both ways … does not make any difference in the end, because a person can only be convicted of one of the these offenses by law.”
This is commonly called double jeopardy.
What’s next
Lucas has repeatedly said he won’t step down, despite the crash and its aftermath. Legislative leaders haven’t yet said if he’ll face consequences.
“I haven’t had really a chance to talk to him,” House Speaker Todd Huston said last month. “I’ll take a look at it and see what we do moving forward.”
A spokesperson for Huston didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the THC-positive toxicology results.
Lucas didn’t immediately return a message Friday.
But just this week, he posted a mea culpa on his Facebook page, saying “I recently made mistakes and exercised horrible judgement … My recent mistakes and horrible judgement. My ownership of them. I own it 100%. My acceptance of the court’s judgement. I’m getting professional help.”
Lucas went on to say he is grateful innocent people weren’t hurt and saying he humiliated himself, his loved ones and friends.
“I’ve learned and will continue to learn everyday for the rest of my life from these mistakes and errors in judgement. I am and will be a much better person because of this.”
Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com. Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Nebraska trio punished for fraudulent pandemic-related business loans
July 08, 2023
LINCOLN — An Omaha woman was sentenced this week to a year in prison for her role in a conspiracy case that the U.S. Attorney of Nebraska said yielded $1.15 million in fraudulent loans.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher also sentenced Jazmyne McMiller, 36, to three years of supervised release following her prison time and ordered her to pay restitution of $267,000.
McMiller was the third defendant convicted n a conspiracy to commit wire fraud case.
According to an announcement Friday by Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr, the three defendants submitted applications in 2020 and 2021 for Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The federal PPP and EIDL programs were designed to provide aid to people struggling economically from the pandemic.
Information from the three misrepresented employee pay and revenue from applicant businesses, Lehr’s statement said. The applications reportedly were supported by false documents that one of the defendants helped prepare, including false tax forms that each defendant signed.
In total, the three submitted fraudulent applications seeking $2.24 million in loans and obtained $1.15 million, the state U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
In February, Buescher sentenced defendant Sharon Thompson, 62, of Oakland, Nebraska, to four years of probation for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
She also was ordered to pay restitution of $355,000.
In May, Todd Thompson, 57, of Oakland, was ordered to serve 41 months in prison, and to pay restitution of $1.19 million.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation also worked on the case.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Trump is disqualified': Activists aim to keep 'insurrectionist' off ballot in key states
July 08, 2023
A pair of advocacy organizations that have long argued former President Donald Trump's incitement of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol legally disqualifies him from holding office again plan to make that case with a week of rallies and banner drops beginning on Sunday.
Free Speech for People and Mi Familia Vota are among various groups and legal scholars that cite Section 3 of the 14th Amendment—which bars from office anyone who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion"—to assert that Trump and some congressional Republicans can't serve in government because of the Capitol attack.
The two groups are now organizing events outside secretary of state offices in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Oregon "to make sure that they are taking a stand by disqualifying Trump in those spaces, which is something that the secretary of state can do," Mi Familia Vota executive director Héctor Sánchez toldThe Hill.
The activists also focused on Nevada, and sent a related letter to Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar last month. The upcoming events are set to coincide with the 155th anniversary of the amendment's ratification on Sunday.
"Trump is responsible for the January 6th insurrection, plain and simple."
"Trump is responsible for the January 6th insurrection, plain and simple," said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director at Free Speech for People. "Failing to hold him responsible not only violates the Constitution, but it also sets a dangerous precedent for permitting violent attacks on our democracy. That's not a risk we can afford to take."
While disqualifying Trump—who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for 2024—from any ballot would be unprecedented, "we had a number of meetings with secretaries of state and we have had this discussion," said Sánchez. "So it's a real possibility."
Plans for the demonstrations come as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), another group that has long charged that Trump can't run again because of the 14th Amendment, highlighted seven past disqualifications in a Friday report.
The individuals identified by CREW include Couy Griffin, a New Mexico man ordered by a court to step down as Otero County commissioner last year after participating in the 2021 insurrection; Victor L. Berger, a Wisconsin congressman convicted under the Espionage Act whom Congress refused to seat in 1919; A.F. Gregory, a local postmaster removed by the postmaster general in 1871; and J.D. Watkins, who was disqualified from serving as a state judge in Louisiana in 1869.
Additionally, as CREW found from digging through historical records, William L. Tate, Zebulon B. Vance, and Kenneth H. Worthy—all of North Carolina—were respectively disqualified from serving as state solicitor, U.S. senator, and county sheriff in the 1860s and 1870s because they had held political positions in the Confederacy or joined its army.
As CREW noted:
Historical precedent also confirms that a criminal conviction is not required for an individual to be disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. No one who has been formally disqualified under Section 3 was charged under the criminal "rebellion or insurrection" statute (18 U.S.C. § 2383) or its predecessors. This fact is consistent with Section 3's text, legislative history, and precedent, all of which make clear that a criminal conviction for any offense is not required for disqualification. Section 3 is not a criminal penalty, but rather is a qualification for holding public office in the United States that can be and has been enforced through civil lawsuits in state courts, among other means. The precedent likewise confirms that one can "engage" in insurrection without personally committing violent acts. Neither Kenneth Worthy nor Couy Griffin [was] accused of engaging in violence, yet both were ruled to be disqualified because they knowingly and voluntarily aided violent insurrections.
Although Trump has not yet been criminally charged for the Capitol attack, it is still possible he could face charges as a result of an ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last year after the twice-impeached former president formally announced his 2024 campaign.
Smith is also leading a probe into Trump's handling of classified documents, which last month resulted in 38 federal charges against the ex-president and his aide Walt Nauta. The indictment came after the Manhattan district attorney in April charged Trump with 34 felony counts involving alleged hush money payments during the 2016 election cycle.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}