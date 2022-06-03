Navarro aide Garrett Ziegler panics he will be arrested next: ‘They are coming after me’

One of former Trump administration official Peter Navarro's former aides fears he will be the next to be arrested in the expanding legal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, Navarro was arrested by the FBI for contempt of Congress.

In January, The New York Times reported on a Dec. 18, 2020 meeting with Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Patrick Byrne in the Oval Office.

"At the meeting, Mr. Flynn and Ms. Powell presented Mr. Trump with a copy of the draft executive order authorizing the military to oversee the seizure of machines," the newspaper reported. "When Mr. Flynn, Ms. Powell and Mr. Byrne arrived at the White House to discuss their plan to use the military to seize voting machines, they were not let into the Oval Office by a typical gatekeeper, like Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff. Rather, they were escorted in by Garrett Ziegler, a young aide to another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, according to Mr. Ziegler’s account."



The newspaper noted Ziegler discussed the meeting on a podcast.

“I waved in General Flynn and Sidney Powell on the Friday night of the 18th — for which Mark Meadows’s office revoked my guest privileges,” Ziegler said.

Now Ziegler is worried he will be the next to be indicted.

"The Junta requires complete submission to the regime. They are coming after me. They want to indict me next," Ziegler said on Telegram.

He posted a screenshot of previous comments he made saying that Trump "likely won by +4 million votes."

In reality, Joe Biden won the 2020 election by 7,060,347 votes.