Navy engineer tried to pass nuclear submarine secrets in a peanut butter sandwich

The Washington Post reported that a Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with trying to share submarine secrets with a foreign country.

According to the report of the criminal complaint, Jonathan Toebbe, who has a top-secret clearance, "has passed, and continues to pass, Restricted Data as defined by the Atomic Energy Act . . . to a foreign government . . . with the witting assistance of his spouse, Diana Toebbe."

The documents say that Toebbe handed an SD card with nuclear submarine secrets with a note saying, "I apologize for this poor translation into your language. Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax."

But he handed it to FBI agents posing as a spy from another country.

Toebbe is accused of asking for $100,000 in cryptocurrency, explaining, "I understand this is a large request. However, please remember I am risking my life for your benefit and I have taken the first step. Please help me trust you fully."

The note was hidden in half of a peanut butter sandwich.

