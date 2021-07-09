'Undisputed' neo-Nazi Trump supporter will plead guilty for rioting at the Capitol: feds

A Trump supporter whom prosecutors say is an "undisputed" member of a white supremacist gang is set to plead guilty to charges related to rioting at the United States Capitol building this year.

WUSA 9 reports that MAGA rioter Michael Curzio will appear in court on Monday and plead guilty to "one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison."

Although Curzio faces no felony charges, he was denied bond in the months leading up to his plea due to his violent criminal past and what prosecutors say is his "undisputed" membership in a white supremacist gang.

Curzio was convicted of attempted murder last decade and sentenced to eight years in jail -- and prosecutors noted that Curzio showed no hesitation in committing criminal offenses just two years after he was released.

Prosecutors have also made note of the fact that Curzio displays Nazi tattoos around his neck.

"At the time of his arrest, he bore tattoos with Nazi symbology associated with [white supremacist gang the Unforgiven] and was wearing a necklace with a Thor's-hammer pendant," the Justice Department wrote. "While he claims the pendant is a representation of sincere religious belief, Thor's hammer is also known to be a white-supremacist symbol."