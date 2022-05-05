'Several students' facing punishment at Illinois school after Nazi flag found in bathroom: report
Shutterstock

On Wednesday, WGN9 News reported that "several students" at a suburban Chicagoland high school are facing disciplinary action after a swastika flag was discovered in a bathroom.

"The incident happened Tuesday at Grayslake North High School," reported Julian Crews. "An item appearing to be a red Nazi flag was discovered on a bathroom wall."

According to the report, an "internal investigation" uncovered the students responsible.

"District 127 officials said they are not permitted to talk about the specifics, but said there will be consequences to what happened," the report continued. "'This particular incident is disappointing, saddening.' District 127 Superintendent Dr. Mikkel Storaasli said. 'This came from a 9th Grade World History class. These teachers are very concerned about their obligation and responsibility to make sure students understand this.'"

This comes amid a number of other racial controversies in schools around the country.

At a school in Mountain Brook, Alabama earlier this year, for instance, a Jewish student was reportedly reprimanded for complaining after a teacher led the class in Nazi salutes.

Watch the original report here:

SmartNews