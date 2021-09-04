Legendary NBC weatherman Willard Scott passes away at 87: report

TODAY's show Al Roker reported Saturday that weatherman Willard Scott passed away at age 87.
"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning," Roker shared on Instagram. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."
Willard joined the TODAY show in 1980 and worked at NBC for 65-years.
The show honored him when he retired in 2015:
