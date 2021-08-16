Nearly 1,300 confirmed dead in Haiti earthquake as rescue crews fear aftershocks, storms
Katherine Hernandez/Xinhua via ZUMA Press/TNS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Almost 1,300 people have lost their lives in a major earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti, where aftershocks and a looming storm threatened to hinder search and rescue teams and humanitarian efforts. Officials on Sunday evening said 1,297 people were confirmed dead, and 30,250 families were homeless following the strong quake that toppled buildings in the nation’s southwestern peninsula on Saturday. A day after the tremor, people in Haiti’s government and across and array of humanitarian organizations said some of the hardest hit communities are in desperate need o...