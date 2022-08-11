Nearly half the country supports FBI Mar-a-Lago search – only Republicans are opposed, new poll shows

The Washington Post pointed out that criminal investigations around the Jan. 6 have focused on those present at the U.S. Capitol that day and the violence that unfolded. But last month, it was reported that the Justice Department is looking into the role Donald Trump played in the attempt to either stop the Jan. 6 certification or subvert it with fake electors.

It was revealed that at least two former aides to Vice President Mike Pence appeared before the grand jury and answered questions about the meetings and statements made by the president at the time. It was the first time that Americans learned there was a grand jury that was investigating the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

What can be expected going forward are more former White House officials being called and fewer of them willing to stand up to the grand jury the way they have to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

2. Georgia

The former president was caught on tape pressuring an elected official to commit voter fraud. He even went so far as to threaten lawmakers could be charged with a crime if they didn't do what he said. At the same time, Georgia Republicans were at work creating their slate of fake electors who would sign their names to a false document used to try and change the election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called many witnesses in Trump world, including Rudy Giuliani, to answer questions before the special grand jury. The law that could have been violated is the soliciting of election fraud, attempt to "interfere with, hinder, or delay" an election administrator's work, or participation in a criminal conspiracy, the Post outlined.

There are still some who are fighting the subpoenas, including Giuliani who said that he needs a ride to Georgia to testify. Willis has indicated that "anything can happen" when asked if she intends to call Trump. Legal experts believe that it's the best chance at indicting Trump because he's on tape.

Willis has indicated she'll be finished with the case before the end of the year.

3. Mar-a-Lago documents

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club, where he's decided to reside post-presidency. According to reports, the warrant was related to classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left and was no longer president. Several months ago the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of items that were taken by Trump. They revealed there were a series of documents that were so top-secret that they couldn't be described. Already Trump's destruction of documents had been referred to the DOJ.

The judge in the case has asked the Justice Department to allow the publication of the warrant by Aug. 15, and Trump has said that he won't produce it for the public.

Eric Trump revealed to Fox's Sean Hannity that his father had been negotiating with law enforcement for months over the documents. It's unclear what happened in the negotiations that made law enforcement issue the warrant, but Trump has a history of not taking classified information that deals with national security seriously, said one legal expert.

Republicans and Democrats are asking for details.

4. Trump Organization case in New York

The former president appeared for a deposition on Wednesday, where he said he would use his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

The New York attorney general is investigating whether Trump's company is responsible for both deflating and inflating assets for tax purposes and loan perks. At the state level, the probe is a civil case that could result in a kind of "corporate death penalty" for Trump and his properties. New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg has led legal experts to speculate he won't move forward with any criminal penalties for Trump. Two prosecutors from the office resigned in protest and one indicated that Bragg was more focused on whether he could win the case than on justice.

5. Trump's Westchester, N.Y., golf club

Westchester District Attorney Miriam “Mimi” Rocah (D) is investigating Trump's property tax records for his golf club in the city, with questions about whether he artificially deflated the property value for the past several years. Starting in 2015, the Trump Org. protested the evaluation.

Rocha has remained very quiet about the work and hasn't indicated when the investigation's findings will become public.

Demanding that he be given the cash ultimately squandered money from local schools and student meal programs.

6. Congressional probe into Jan. 6

Unlike the other cases, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election won't result in charges or fines for anyone. A congressional committee doesn't arrest anyone, they provide a report that can be used by the Justice Department to help prosecutors decide whether they intend to investigate anyone involved.

There are indications that such a probe is already underway, however.





Read the Washington Post's take on where they think the investigations are moving.