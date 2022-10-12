Nebraska's first lady doubles down on support for Dem candidate — putting her at odds with husband
Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Spc. Lisa Crawford)

LINCOLN — First Lady Susanne Shore is doubling down on her support for the Democrat in the 1st Congressional District race, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.

In a video released Tuesday, Shore — who doesn’t share her husband’s Republican Party affiliation — formally endorsed the Lincoln legislator, highlighting their shared passion for children.

‘A person in their corner’

“I’m passionate about helping all of our children thrive and succeed: mine, yours and those across Nebraska,” Shore said in the video. “I want to make sure those who can’t always advocate for themselves have a person in their corner fighting for them.”

“Patty is exactly the type of leader I would be proud to call my congresswoman,” Shore added.

Shore, a trained nurse, has been an advocate for child welfare even before her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, was elected in 2014.

The two are backing opposing candidates in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned this spring after being convicted of lying to federal agents investigating illegal, foreign campaign contributions.

Endorsed in June

In June, Shore, a registered Democrat, endorsed Pansing Brooks via Twitter and contributed financially to her campaign.

That came five months after Ricketts, as well as former GOP Gov. Dave Heineman, had endorsed State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a former speaker of the Legislature, in the 1st District race.

In Tuesday’s video, Shore said that Pansing Brooks, a lawyer, was a legislator who “has proven that she will always use her voice to fight for not only those kids and their families, but for all Nebraskans.”

Shore cited the senator’s work to guarantee legal counsel for young people in the juvenile justice system and her advocacy for survivors of heinous sex trafficking crimes.

Child welfare work

Shore, a native of Oklahoma, earned a master’s degree in business, along with a nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at Omaha’s St. Joseph’s Hospital before staying home to raise her children.

During the past decade, she has served on the board of the Child Saving Institute, including two years as chair. More recently, she has been a board member of the Nebraska Families Collaborative and a volunteer, court-appointed special advocate for at-risk children in Douglas County.


Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews