Neil Cavuto destroys Bret Baier for downplaying Jan. 6

Fox News host Neil Cavuto subtly undercut colleague Bret Baier on Thursday for downplaying the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During a break in the Jan. 6 hearings on Thursday, Baier argued that the committee had not proven its case that there was a threat to democracy.

"Listen, the premise here from the chairman, Bennie Thompson, and Liz Cheney is that we were on the brink of losing our democracy," Baier asserted. "If anything, I think this testimony shows, not only the Arizona House Speaker, all of the state officials, these officials in DOJ -- who again were working for President Trump -- stood up, saying we have an oath to the Constitution."

"If anything, I think it proves that we were not close to that," he added. "And even though the president wanted to keep on trying to overturn the election that there were patriots along the way who said we can't do this. And so I'm not sure that premise sells with all the witnesses they're putting forward."

Cavuto responded with a quick fact check.

"But if one of them had buckled, it would be a very different moment," he pointed out.

"100%" Baier agreed.

Baier did not explain how "we were not close" to losing democratic rule if only one person stood in the way of overturning the election as Cavuto suggested.

