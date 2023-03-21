Fox News host rips House GOP for doing Trump's 'bidding' with move to 'intimidate' Alvin Bragg

Fox News host Neil Cavuto warned that House Republicans risk being seen as "doing the bidding of Donald Trump" because they are targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

During an interview on Tuesday, Cavuto reacted to news that House Republicans are demanding Bragg's testimony as he is said to be nearing an indictment of Trump.

"I mean, everyone is entitled to their opinion whether he's overreaching his legal hand," Cavuto told former federal prosecutor Kevin O'Brien, "but in this case here, if you're talking about a guy who you say is weaponizing and going way beyond the legal areas that he should as a local prosecutor, then surely the House risks doing the same if it tries to drag him before them to argue the point and essentially to intimidate him."

"Right, as my mother used to say, two wrongs don't make a right," O'Brien agreed. "And this certainly does escalate the situation in ways that aren't helpful."

"I don't have an axe to grind in all this, Kevin," Cavuto said. "But I do wonder if the House risks looking like it's doing the bidding of Donald Trump by creating an even bigger circus that they hope to avoid when they talk about Alvin Craig's circus."

"And that this perpetuates the notion that whatever Donald Trump wants, he gets," he added. "And Republicans will do his bidding."

Watch the video below from Fox News.