'It just fizzled': Fox News host slams John Durham's 'imploding' investigation after key acquittal
Fox News host Neil Cavuto observed on Tuesday that Special Counsel John Durham's case against the FBI's Trump-Russia probe may have imploded.

Cavuto made the suggestion after a jury acquitted Russian analyst Igor Danchenko on four counts of making false statements to federal agents. Danchenko came under scrutiny over his role in the FBI's investigation of the so-called Steele dossier.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump were hopeful that Durham would succeed in proving that crimes were committed during the Trump-Russia investigation.

"You just have to wonder whether this could be Durham's swan song," Cavuto told reporter David Spunt. "This was something — you know, there was great expectation here. And it's just fizzled."

Spunt agreed that it was unlikely Durham will charge anyone else in the case.

"Not that Durham's imploding, I don't want to imply that, but that this whole case might be imploding," Cavuto observed.

