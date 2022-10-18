'It just fizzled': Fox News host slams John Durham's 'imploding' investigation after key acquittal

"The verdict in federal court in Alexandria, Va., is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his nearly 3½-year investigation," The Washington Post reports. "Durham, who was asked by Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016, is sure to face renewed pressure to wrap up his work following the verdict."
Barr appointed Durham only 15 days before the 2020 election.
"Trump predicted Durham would uncover 'the crime of the century' inside the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated his campaign’s links to Russia," The Post reported. "But so far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense. In both trials this year, Durham argued that people deceived FBI agents, not that investigators corruptly targeted Trump."
Legal experts quickly offered their analysis of the Durham probe.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tweeted, "The Durham investigation has been a complete bust, an abject lesson in what happens when the Justice Department is weaponized to do a president's political bidding. It will be held up to generations of prosecutors as a cautionary tale about what not to do."
Conservative attorney George Conway wondered, "where do we taxpayers go to get our money back for Durham's frivolous, ridiculous, and politically motivated frolic and detour?"
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said, "Durham wins about as much as every other Trump lawyer."
Former DOJ attorney Jeffrey Toobin wrote, "The John Durham investigation is a disgrace and a fiasco. Two acquittals at trial in a system where the feds win 95% of their cases. Trump and Barr said Durham would prove the Russia investigation unjustified. He's proven the opposite."
National security attorney Bradley Moss declared, "Durham is a disaster."
"I remember distinctly being told over and over how the Durham probe was going to indict half the Beltway and send all kinds of evil Trump haters to jail," Moss wrote. "Durham couldn't convict a ham sandwich."
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade simply asked, "Can Mr. Durham just go home now, please?"
