Fox News host Neil Cavuto reveals viewers wished for his death while he was hospitalized with Covid

Fox News host Neil Cavuto revealed on Monday that his own viewers wished for his death while he was fighting for his life in the hospital with Covid-19.

After days of being off the air, Cavuto explained his absence during his Fox Business program on Monday.

The host kicked off his show by reading messages from viewers who had celebrated while he was in the hospital.

"Dead or alive, as long as he isn't on my TV, it's a good day," one viewer named Janice wrote.

"Well, then, sorry about today, Janice," Cavuto said.

The Fox News host said that he had not publicized his latest battle with Covid-19 because he did not want to become the story.

"I did get Covid again," he admitted. "But a far, far more serious strain. What doctors call Covid pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go. So if you who wanted to put me out of my misery, you darned near got what you wished for. So sorry to disappoint you, but no, the vaccine didn't cause that."

Cavuto said that doctors told him that the vaccine may have saved his life because he also suffers from complicating issues.

"But let me be clear, doctors say, had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," he remarked. "It provided some defense but that is still better than no defense."

Watch the video below from Fox Business.