Israeli cops used spyware against opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu: report

“It’s really going to be a referendum on him and his administration and on the Democrat leadership in the Congress, so we need to stay out of our own way,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking GOP senator. "It’s really important for us to highlight our differences, how we would do it differently, and then … have some things that we would do or could do if there was a willingness to work together.”

If they do manage to win congressional majorities, they would have two years with Biden in the White House -- and some Republicans with presidential ambitions of their own are already signaling they won't work with him.

“Putting a stop to his agenda is the first thing that we would do, because that’s presumably what people would be voting for,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “The message would be: If we’re in the majority, we need to stop what he’s currently doing.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, has said he's willing to work with Biden, but House Republicans remain in Donald Trump's clutches and have shown little interest in cutting deals with a Democratic president.

“Are we going to get the president that was a self proclaimed dealmaker in the Senate for his entire career?" said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND). "Are we going to get the guy that's down in Georgia [for] a face-saving speech to his base because he can't get something through the Senate? A lot of it depends on which president we get.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), a member of GOP leadership, said he's willing to work with Biden, but with a partisan caveat: "On anything that's not socialist.”