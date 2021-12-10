Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Trump’s f-bomb comments questioning his loyalty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to comments by former President Donald Trump questioning his loyalty.
In two interviews with Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, Trump lashed out at his former close ally.
"F*ck him," Trump reportedly said, noting he no longer talks to Netanyahu.
"The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump reportedly said.
Netanyahu responded in a statement. “I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming President."
