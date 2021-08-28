Implausible conspiracy theory about COVID vaccines spread by GOP candidate for governor

One of the Republicans seeking the GOP's 2022 gubernatorial nomination in Nevada spread implausible conspiracy theories about coronavirus vaccines during an appearance on the Nevada Newsmakers show with Ray Hagar.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said he has no plan to get vaccinated.

"I just have not had the desire to get the shot and I just have not done it yet," he said. "I got Covid. I was very blessed. For three days, I was just extremely tired. And so, I got Covid, I did the 14 days (of quarantine). I did everything you were supposed to do.

Lee also claimed something happened to his daughter that received a fact-check from the program.

"I have a daughter who went and took the Johnson & Johnson shot, a healthy girl," Lee said. "And all of a sudden her heart started palpitating and we had to run her down to the hospital. We didn't know what was wrong, a heart issue, you know. It was the virus that they put into you that affected her heart."

The host offered a fact-check.

"The coronavirus is not in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to published reports by University of Missouri Health Care. However, scientists behind the Johnson & Johnson vaccine added the gene for the coronavirus' signature spike protein to an adenovirus, a common virus that causes colds or flu-like symptoms," Nevada Newsmakers explained.