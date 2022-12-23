Biden dropped F-bomb repeatedly over border crisis: new book
President Joe Biden is having better news this week, with Senate wins and an end to his Covid bout. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)

A new book details the real anger President Joe Biden has towards the lingering border problem between the southern United States and Mexico, an important reveal as Biden prepares for his trip to Mexico in January.

Chris Whipple's new book, "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," due to be released in January, details a highly upset President Biden during the worse portions of the illegal immigration crisis that grew out of control while his administration attempted to reign in the problem and go on damage control with the general public.

The book details a staff member describing a very upset Biden, more upset than most staff had ever seen him, yelling, cursing and using 'f-bombs'. The book also includes the detail that Biden would apologize for using the 'f-bombs' when female staffers were present.

Biden will visit Mexico Jan. 9-10 to attend the North American Leaders' Summit, which will also be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biden is expected to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss illegal immigration and the economic impact it is having on the United States.

Whipple's highly anticipated book comes out a week later on Jan. 17.

