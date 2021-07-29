New Haitian prime minister pledges to hold assassins accountable, schedule elections
Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry looks on during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021. - VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP/AFP/TNS

Three weeks after the shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the man he had tapped just days before his death to lead the government’s day-to-day affairs promised to continue to pursue those responsible for the murder and to work toward “a large political consensus” that would enable the country to carry out free and fair elections. “We will ensure the continuation of the investigation into the harsh and heinous assassination of the President of the Republic. All sponsors, perpetrators of this murder must be brought to justice. It is a matter of state,” Prime Minister Ariel...