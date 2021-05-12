New Hampshire is the next ground zero for MAGA world's conspiracy theories of mass voter fraud: report

Writing in Mother Jones this Wednesday, Russ Choma contends that Windham, New Hampshire, has currently become ground zero in Donald Trump's "ongoing crusade to prove his conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen through rampant fraud."

"And the local Republican lawmaker pushing to turn an uncontroversial election audit there into a Big Lie battlefront has longstanding ties to Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is also a resident of the town of 13,000," Choma writes.



As Choma points out, conservative media has been highlighting a GOP Republican-led audit in Arizona's Maricopa County, "where a firm called Cyber Ninjas has been hired to spearhead the effort and investigators are scouring for evidence of bamboo fibers in ballots in a bid to show that fraudulent votes originated in China." Pro-Trump outlets are saying Windham will be next.

"[Corey Lewandowski] has been aggressively promoting the audit in his hometown, and Steve Bannon has devoted significant time to it on his podcast," Choma writes. "Last week, Trump himself weighed in with a statement congratulating 'the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election.'"

