New Jersey man targeted Orthodox Jews in violent day-long crime spree: reports

A 27-year-old New Jersey man is in jail today, charged with three counts of attempted murder after a day-long crime spree in which he physically assaulted multiple people and blasted members of the Orthodox Jewish community of Lakewood with anti-Semitic epithets.

Dion Marsh of Manchester Township is alleged to have assaulted the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry and carjacked the vehicle early Friday afternoon in the predominantly conservative Jewish community near the New Jersey shore, according to multiple news reports.

Hours later, Marsh allegedly used that vehicle to strike a pedestrian in Lakewood, stabbed another man in the chest and then hit another pedestrian in nearby Jackson, N.J.. Two of the victims are in critical condition. The other victim is listed as stable.

Marsh was arrested by Lakewood, N.J., police.

All four victims were Jewish, according to local news outlet Lakewood Alerts. The Anti-Defamation League commended law enforcement for charging the subject with bias intimidation.

“We are grateful to federal and local law enforcement for their swift response in apprehending the suspect and bringing charges that include bias intimidation,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director, in a statement. “I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself. More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region. We recommit ourselves and our organization to working with government, educational institutions, interfaith and intergroup partners and law enforcement in order to achieve this goal. Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence. The past few years have seen far too many assaults against Jews.”

