New 'Dark MAGA' movement calls for a ruthless version of Trump to take revenge on his political enemies in 2024

A new report says there's a faction of Trump supporters on the rise, labeling themselves with the hashtag #DarkMAGA.
According to Newsweek's Giulia Carbonaro, Dark MAGA is a "post-alt-right aesthetic that promotes an authoritarian version of Trump in dystopian, Terminator-like images. In some, the Trump Tower is painted entirely in black and the former president is seen piercing through the screen with blue laser eyes."
Dark MAGA supporters are reportedly rooting for a ruthless version of Trump to take form and carry out revenge against his enemies who defeated him in 2020. The Global Network on Extremism & Technology (GNET) says the #DarkMAGA hashtag creator's description claims the movement represents "Napoleon, being exiled, and then raising a f****** army to attack Europe to attack the elites."
"#DarkMAGA is the aesthetic demand that Trump embrace a harder and more focused approach to the role only he can fill. He was too kindhearted, too forgiving. Dark MAGA demands he learn from his mistakes," wrote another Twitter user.
"If you want to win, if you don't want to repeat the past, you have to get mean; you almost have to embrace the villain role that they're bringing you with," says another supporter quoted by GNET.
According to GNET, there's no single identifiable group or ideology behind the movement.
Tim Squirrell, head of communications & editorial at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, tells Newsweek that Dark MAGA is trying to "unify the Trumpists and the kind of people who are more on the fringes behind this hardened image of Trump coming back as a vengeful kind of leader, having been deposed, and removing all the kindness and mercy from his heart, in this sort of anime arc."