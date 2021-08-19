New Orleans Saints are trying to comply with COVID safety rules -- and now they're facing threats from Louisiana GOP

The New Orleans Saints have been dragged into the Republican Party's new war on coronavirus public health measures.

The battle over money for New Orleans played out at a Louisiana's State Bond Commission meeting.

"Commission members, including Attorney General Jeff Landry, were explicit about what they wanted to see before they would issue funds for the Superdome: Refunds for Saints season ticket holders who would not comply with the new COVID safety protocols as well as an option for them to hold their tickets until next season," WWL-TV reports.

The Bond Commission voted 12-2 delay funding multiple projects to pressure the Saints to change their policy in the next 30 days.

"Millions of dollars in funding for several other New Orleans projects was also delayed, but commission members would not give a clear reason for why they delayed them. However, the motion came on the same week a city-wide vaccine mandate for several businesses went into effect in New Orleans, something the Louisiana GOP has condemned," WWL-TV noted.