New photos show the pained expressions of Trump's inner circle on election night as they realized they lost

A series of photos taken on election night, 2020, show members of former President Donald Trump's family and campaign team looking distressed as it became more and more apparent that Joe Biden was going to be the winner, ABC News reports.
"The photos, taken by a White House photographer and published exclusively in the book, 'Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,' are a visual representation of the testimony of senior Trump advisers who told the House Jan. 6 committee that they did not believe Donald Trump should declare victory on election night," ABC's report stated.
The photos were taken in the Map Room of the White House.
"These photos — which were published exclusively in 'Betrayal' — show the scene at the White House on election night. Look at the faces — these people did not think they were winning," tweeted ABC News reporter and author Jonathan Karl.
A source who is shown in at least one of the photos tells ABC News they were taken as the campaign's analysts became concerned Trump could lose after initially being more confident of a win.
The photos show chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior strategist Jason Miller, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Also shown are several Trump family members, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Lara Trump.