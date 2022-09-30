New poll suggests bad news for Trump's future political aspirations

Based on "what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump," a substantial number of voters believe former President Donald Trump should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future.”

According to the results of a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, only 35% of voters believe the former president should be allowed to serve in the capacity of president again.

The poll, which consisted of responses from 1,566 participants, was conducted from Sept. 23 to 27.

It came shortly after reports circulated about New York state Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit as part of her office's investigation into the Trump Organization.

This evaluation suggests voters see enough evidence to disqualify Trump from entering the presidential race in 2024. But despite the results, the report explains why the full scope of the poll is not unfavorable for the former president.

"The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll wasn’t all bad news for the former president," Yahoo News reports. "Three weeks ago, President Biden held a 6-point lead over Trump (48% to 42%) in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 rematch — the Democrat’s largest advantage in months. In the latest survey, Biden’s margin has shrunk to 2 percentage points (47% to 45%)."

Although Trump is still seen as a strong influence within the Republican Party, the poll results indicate his impact may be waning.

"While Trump remains as competitive as ever in a general-election context — where partisanship matters most — the new poll also suggests his standing among Republican voters may be softening somewhat."