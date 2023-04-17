New rule threatening Missouri library funding over ‘obscene’ kids books is approved
The Kansas City Public Library has announced that it will no longer charge overdue fines as of Monday, July 1. - File photo/Kansas City Star/TNS

Despite strong opposition, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s new rule governing libraries will go into effect later this spring, threatening public libraries’ state funding over providing minors with books deemed pornographic or obscene. Ashcroft, a Republican who recentlylaunched a campaign for governor, last fall proposed the rule, barring public library employees from granting minors access to materials without first receiving parental permission. His office received 20,000 public comments on the proposal, including criticism from librarians across the state who argue it amounts to...