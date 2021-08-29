New strain in deadly delta variant surfaces after 53,000-person festival

Experts in the U.K. are looking at the possibility that a new strain of the delta variant of the COVID virus has emerged.

According to iNews, after attending a 53,000-person festival in Cornwall, the town experienced a sharp spike in cases among youth.

"A senior official working on pandemic response in the south-west of England said many of the infections among young people in the region had been identified as coming directly from the festival in Newquay, which now has the highest rate of infection in England at more than 2,000 per 100,000 people," said the report.

They were able to track the changes in the delta variant by looking at the genetic evolution in the code. Hospital staff are starting to call it the "festival variant," but they believe it's a new strain within that same variant and now a new one.

"It's still the Delta variant but they can say it came from the festival, hence why it is being called the 'festival variant'," added the official.



"The South-west peninsula now home to eight of the top ten areas in England with the highest rates of infection," said the report. "The figures also show that around half of all infections in England are among those under 30, with the highest rate of infection now in the 10 to 19-year-old age bracket."

"Different mass events have been found to be associated with very different rates of infection, and one factor explaining this is the crowd culture," said Professor John Drury, a member of the Government's Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B).



"The [Government's] Events Research Programme noted that fan behavior at the Euros was very different than at Wimbledon, for example. And we can expect greater physical intimacy– touching, close interaction, hugging, sharing drinks etc – at a music festival than at other large events," he continued.

"One of the key reasons that some people are engaging less with these basic protective behaviors is that the Government has basically said 'it's safe now, it's fine, you're not going to die'. The problem is of course that 100 people a day are dying. We need to support new norms around safety at the festivals," Drury told iNews.

