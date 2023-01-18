New study finds libertarians tend to support reproductive autonomy for men but not for women

New research provides evidence that libertarians in the United States tend to prioritize men’s reproductive autonomy at the expense of women’s. The study, published in Political Psychology, found that libertarianism was associated with both opposition to women’s right to an abortion and support for men’s right to withdraw financial support for a child when women refuse to terminate the pregnancy. Libertarianism is a political philosophy that centers around the concept that each individual should be free to live their life in whatever way they choose, as long as other people’s rights are respec...

Science