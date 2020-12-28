WATCH: Trump releases new video — that will make you laugh like it’s a parody

President Donald Trump was mocked on Monday after he tweeted a quote about the 2020 election but declined to share the source. “Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump," Trump wrote, adding quotations marks around his statement.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">"Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump."<br/>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1343663159085834248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><p>A Google search for the quote only returned the president's tweet.</p><p>Similar claims have been <a href="https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/nov/05/viral-image/no-more-mail-ballots-werent-counted-pennsylvania-c/">rated false</a> and "<a href="https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/26/fact-check-trumps-claim-about-votes-exceeding-voters-in-swing-states/115051852/">pants on fire</a>" by Politifact.</p><p>Twitter users immediately heckled the president for refusing to provide a source for his misinformation.</p><p>"I love how he quotes his own imagination. Clear sign of mental illness right there," one person wrote.</p><p>Read some of the responses below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">"Best thing about Trump not conceding,is that we get to see him lose over and over again" ~ a quote in Death to 2020 film 😬<br/>— The Dan L Gör (@arteta2giroud) <a href="https://twitter.com/arteta2giroud/status/1343666662248230917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Just putting something in quotes doesn't make it true or more credible. Please site your source/where this quote is from.<br/>— Raven Helena Black (@VWPhotography91) <a href="https://twitter.com/VWPhotography91/status/1343666688584278019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Bullshit. Quote your source<br/>— El Jay Haze (@ElJayHaze) <a href="https://twitter.com/ElJayHaze/status/1343666717445251073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">"I wrote a bullshit quote and posted it on Twitter while my dumpy ass is stuck on the toilet."<br/>— Jason Ely™ (@jasonely) <a href="https://twitter.com/jasonely/status/1343667068277809154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Putting it in quotes doesn't do what you think it does.<br/>— Luc Hatlestad (@luchatlestad) <a href="https://twitter.com/luchatlestad/status/1343667103447048199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Quotes? The voices in your head talking again?<br/>— JRM (@JeffyGecko) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffyGecko/status/1343667261719109634?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Not even trying anymore. Who do you attribute this quote too?<br/>— Carp (@carphalen5150) <a href="https://twitter.com/carphalen5150/status/1343667274788569093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I can put quotes around a turd but it's still a 💩<br/>— DetTigers075 (@DetTigers075) <a href="https://twitter.com/DetTigers075/status/1343667487116832768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I love how he quotes his own imagination. Clear sign of mental illness right there.<br/>— Rocky ⛰️ Guy 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 (@HortonHearsHoo) <a href="https://twitter.com/HortonHearsHoo/status/1343667774812393472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote>