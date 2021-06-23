'I alone can fix it': Internet celebrates new book on Trump's 'catastrophic final year'

President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (screengrab)
On Wednesday, Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonig unveiled the title of their new book covering the former presidency of Donald Trump, titled "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year."
Thrilled to announce that “I ALONE CAN FIX IT,” my new book with @CarolLeonnig about Trump’s final year comes out J… https://t.co/8JJ6nkw3BF— Philip Rucker (@Philip Rucker) 1624447067.0
The announcement of the new book title, which is a reference to Trump's infamous quote at the 2016 Republican National Convention, was well-received by commenters on social media, who were quick to celebrate the upcoming takedown of the former president. Many people responded by mocking Trump, and expressing their relief that he was finally out of office.
