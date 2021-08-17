NRA hid spending millions on Wayne LaPiere's taxable benefits from the IRS: New York AG
Wayne LaPierre speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A new filing from the New York Attorney General's Office alleges that the National Rifle Association spent more than $10 million in flights for longtime leader Wayne LaPierre without properly reporting it to the Internal Revenue Service.

Via Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts, the New York AG alleges that the NRA paid millions for LaPierre to fly "exclusively by private charter for over a decade."

The filing then notes that such employer-provided travel is "taxable compensation" -- but it argued that the NRA never reported them to the IRS as such.

The New York AG's office then argues that "the indirect compensation was not included on LaPierre's W-2 forms or otherwise reported to federal or state tax authorities," which also means LaPierre did not pay any taxes on this indirect form of payment.

The office has been in a legal battle with the NRA ever since New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve it over multiple allegations of fraud and self-dealing.

