New York lost a seat in Congress -- because 89 people did not complete the Census
US Census (Shutterstock)

Blue States Lost Seats, Red States Gained Seats

New York State will lose a seat in Congress because of just 89 people.

"If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat," USA Today/Gannett reporter Mike Ellis reports.

Voting rights and statistics experts confirm the news:

Here's a map of the winners and losers. Overall, blue states lost seats, red states gained seats.

Texas gained two seats in the House. Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon gained one each.

States losing one seat each: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Census Bureau just released these short videos: