New York lost a seat in Congress -- because 89 people did not complete the Census

Blue States Lost Seats, Red States Gained Seats

New York State will lose a seat in Congress because of just 89 people.

"If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat," USA Today/Gannett reporter Mike Ellis reports.

— Mike Ellis (@MikeEllis_AIM) April 26, 2021

Voting rights and statistics experts confirm the news:

New York was 89 people away from not losing a Congressional seat. Wow

— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 26, 2021

Wait, wait: the Census Bureau says if New York had *89* more people in its population count, it would not have lost *ANY* congressional seat (& electoral vote).

‼️ — Taniel (@Taniel) April 26, 2021

Wow. Minnesota beat out New York for the 435th seat in the House by 89 (!) people.

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021

Here's a map of the winners and losers. Overall, blue states lost seats, red states gained seats.

Texas gained two seats in the House. Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon gained one each.

States losing one seat each: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Not a good time to want the House of Reps to worry about the Great Lakes (states in purple all losing a seat in Congress) pic.twitter.com/cUfXaGTHM8

— Herb Jackson (@HerbNJDC) April 26, 2021

Census Bureau just released these short videos:

The Census Bureau just released the first #2020Census results, which included the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are the results 👇 https://t.co/RHvocjkXow #Apportionment #CensusBureau pic.twitter.com/2QuyrHccDJ

— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021

Apportionment is the process of calculating how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

To learn more about how apportionment works, check out this video and visit https://t.co/4JSTdJ3jjn. pic.twitter.com/qZRmL0V1Kq — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021