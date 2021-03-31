New York legalizes adult use marijuana, expunges former pot convictions

MyPillow founder and far right wing Christian extremist Mike Lindell went on a rambling rant on the radio show of a Trump-supporting conservative Christian radio host to insist that his real audience for his claims Donald Trump actually won re-election are Democrats and the neighbors of the Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. "I said Donald Trump will be in August, and I fully believe that myself. He'll be back in" the White House, Lindell, as he has said before, told Eric Metaxas.

<p>A devout Trump acolyte, Lindell has become one of the most outspoken purveyors of voter fraud lies, and insists that foreign interference led to Joe Biden fraudulently winning the White House. He claims that he has a tremendous amount of evidence to prove his conspiracy theories, but now is backing away from his recent claim that once the Supreme Court sees what he has to offer they will overturn the election and Trump will return to the White House.</p><p>"But I will tell you what the plan is the plan is this: Right now I'm launching that first documentary this week, tomorrow at noon. Then next week I'm launching 'Absolute Interference." The week after that we're going to be launching 'Absolute cover up.'"</p><p>"But, in a parallel track, all the evidence, that evidence now, we've checked out every IP address the IDs of the computers, we have everything that it just just came back yesterday, I'm so happy now it's all we could right now, bring it to the Supreme Court, and they would go 9-0 this is turned down."</p><p>"The reason we're not" bringing this evidence to the Supreme Court, Lindell claims, "the reason we're not everybody is because we've got some bad people on the Supreme Court that don't want to look at cases, and we have bad judges in this country that don't want to look at stuff."</p><p>"So what I decided to do this as Mike Lindell now is I'm going to over the course of the next five weeks, four to five weeks, I'm going to dump all this evidence for all to see every day on my new platform Frank, where the world can't suppress it, where every single person, my audience I believe is a Democrat, just a Democrat that goes, 'Wow. China attacked us, this came in, it's foreign interference, they came in and stole this election through these machines Dominion and Smartmatic, everyone will get to see this over five weeks there's a very, I have a very coordinated plan here."</p><p>Dominion filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against Lindell last month.</p><p>"Then I'm also countersuing, I'm not countersuing, putting a lawsuit with MyPillow against Dominion, countersuing of the public for free speech, for the first amendment rights, we're all doing this over the course of five weeks, just show the world, all the evidence, including nine people on the Supreme Court, and including their neighbors, their friends, everybody going, 'Did you see this? Did you see this? Did you see this?'"</p><p>Watch:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Mike Lindell has "a very coordinated plan" to get Trump back in the White House by August by posting reams of evidence of election fraud on his new social media platform over the next five weeks. <a href="https://t.co/qEYsDAyhhu">pic.twitter.com/qEYsDAyhhu</a><br/> — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) <a href="https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>