NY man who randomly attacked 12-year-old with a crutch gets arrested -- and then spits on cops

A man wielding a crutch who carried out a random attack on a 12-year-old boy who was on his way to school in New York City has been arrested, the New York Post reports.

Jamal McIlwain, 28, hit the child twice with the crutch and tried to hit him a third time.

McIlwain was arrested Wednesday when someone called 9-11 and reported a “disorderly male” in front of a high school. When police arrived in the scene, they recognized him as the suspect in the attack.

He reportedly spit on police as they were trying to arrest him.

He was charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and menacing.

